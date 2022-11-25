WhatsApp Premium, with payment services, getting closer

- Advertisement -

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta (parent company of Facebook, Instagram, Oculus and WhatsApp) has announced to his employees during a meeting his intentions to start the process of monetization of messaging apps of the company, which would include both Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

WhatsApp, which was paid for in the beginning, could have a premium version of the application with a subscription and exclusive functions

After the little enthusiasm that the Metaverse has aroused, Zuckerberg finds it more plausible to obtain income from these platforms than from virtual reality, a sector to which Meta is devoting 20% ​​of its resources through its Reality Labs division without the moment it seems that the investment is effective enough in terms of obtaining a proportional return.

In this way, instant messaging stands out, in the words of Zuckerberg himself, as “the next big business pillar”. In the case of WhatsApp, the application has more than 2,000 million users around the world and, in fact, at the beginning it was already a paid application, even if it was a dollar a year. It is currently free except for the premium version of WhatsApp Business, the business version of the instant messaging app.

Zuckerberg’s intention would probably be aimed at offering a premium version of the application, that was paid, and that offered exclusive functions, as is already the case with other applications with the subscription versions of Twitter Blue and Telegram Premium.

Another option to obtain income is, without a doubt, the inclusion of advertising in messaging tools, but in the midst of SaaS (Software as a Service or software as a service) platforms preferably opt for application subscription models in which that there is a premium version that gives access to exclusive features. One of the great advantages of this model is its recurrence, since although it is not very high amounts, it is periodic monthly income.