WhatsApp Premium will bring these two functions to companies

WhatsApp is already beginning to test some of the functions that it plans to implement with its premium subscription. A proposal designed for companies that bet on WhatsApp Business.

While many details about the WhatsApp Premium proposal are still missing, this gives us a preview of what we could see in the near future.

What’s new in WhatsApp Premium

As mentioned in WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is already testing some of the features that it plans to offer to companies under its paid subscription. Functions that will enhance the dynamics offered by WhatsApp Business.

For example, one of the functions that can already be seen in the beta of the app is the possibility of creating a personalized link. So instead of sharing a forgettable link with customers, businesses will be able to create a link with the company name, in the form wa.me/[nombre de la empresa].

This link can be changed every 90 days, so if they see that the link does not have the expected result, the company can try a different one. However, there is one detail to keep in mind: the link will only be valid as long as the company maintains the subscription. If you choose to unsubscribe then the personalized link will expire.

Another benefit that WhatsApp plans to implement with the premium subscription has to do with the possibility of having more connected devices. Each company will be able to link up to 10 devices to the account, which will facilitate customer service by different employees.

And on the other hand, it will also allow the person in charge to monitor the work of each agent, since they will be able to identify each device. At the moment, all these functions are only part of a test, and it does not mean that WhatsApp plans to launch them soon.

On the other hand, it must be remembered that the functions that WhatsApp launches under its paid subscription will not affect the free features that companies already enjoy under WhatsApp Business.