WhatsApp Premium: this is the name of the paid subscription for companies that WhatsApp Business will offer

The most widely used messaging application worldwide is completely free, despite the fact that it did charge in the beginning. And it will do it again, although only to certain companies: WhatsApp Premium is the name of the paid subscription that will be included in the WhatsApp Business application. And it will offer exclusive functions; as a personalized link to facilitate contact or multi-device operation on up to ten mobiles and computers.

The WhatsApp application is immersed in one of its greatest evolutions, not in vain it recently introduced new features of enormous depth. WhatsApp Communities are the great bet in the field of individuals: with them they can create, and manage, from non-profit organizations to teaching associations, for example. And in the professional field, notorious changes are also coming: after the change in privacy policies, businesses will have exclusive payment functions at their fingertips.

Up to 10 devices with a WhatsApp account upon payment

WhatsApp Premium subscription form and exclusive benefits. Image from WaBetaInfo

Until now, WhatsApp Business did not offer exaggerated differences with respect to the application for individuals, although it does maintain certain exclusive tools that facilitate the administration of the account by companies. For example, WhatsApp Business allows you to create automatic responses, maintain a product portfolio or create a complete business profile, the more options. And Facebook wants to go further.

WhatsApp plans to expand the monetary return of its service with a paid subscription that will be available only in professional accounts and through the Business app. As WaBetaInfo discovered, the specific name of said subscription will be WhatsApp Premium, which is how it appears hidden in the latest version of the Business application.

WaBetaInfo managed to activate the registration option in WhatsApp Premium confirming the name of the service and some of its exclusive functions. Today these functions are:

Synchronization between ten devices . WhatsApp Premium will allow you to register up to ten mobile phones and computers with the same company account. The current application limit is four.

. WhatsApp Premium will allow you to register up to ten mobile phones and computers with the same company account. The current application limit is four. Option to name all connected devices . To distinguish one mobile from another, WhatsApp Premium will give the option to rename each one in order to differentiate it. If the account is operated by different managers, the administrator will be able to recognize them instantly after assigning them a specific name.

. To distinguish one mobile from another, WhatsApp Premium will give the option to rename each one in order to differentiate it. If the account is operated by different managers, the administrator will be able to recognize them instantly after assigning them a specific name. Customizable business link. The paid subscription offers a shortened link for the company to customize it to their liking. With it, it is much easier to share the WhatsApp user so that any client can contact the business.

We do not know when WhatsApp Premium will go live and what the price will be for companies. This subscription will be available only in WhatsApp Business and for accounts that have been certified as a business.

Via | WaBetaInfo