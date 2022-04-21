WhatsApp, premium subscription for extended multi-device is coming | Rumor

WhatsApp may have found one new monetization strategy: a premium subscription to make the most of the functionality multi-device. According to what the boys of WABetaInfo, will allow you to use your account from up to 10 devices, where the current limit is 5. This could be particularly useful in a business environment – especially those companies that use WhatsApp a lot to communicate with their customers. The new feature is not active even in the Beta, but was discovered by rummaging through the meanders of the code of the latest Beta for iOS devices.

Just in the latter period for Netflix the issue of account sharing on multiple devices has changed dramatically. For years it was tied to the main smartphone: to use WhatsApp Web, the phone had to be at least online. Now, however, the various instances of the platform are completely independent one from the other, without compromising the end-to-end encryption that has always characterized it.