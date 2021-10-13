WhatsApp poses a major change for groups

WhatsApp It is one of the most used applications in the West. It is not surprising that millions of usurious saw their activities paralyzed after the crash of the servers only a few days ago. Many use the app to be in contact with friends, others prefer to create entertainment groups and even with the pandemic the use for teleworking has become popular.

As is to be expected, Facebook is always looking to keep its applications updated and that the community can test the new tools. For this reason, a beta version of WhatsApp was launched, which you can access in the following link.

Recently, the medium XDA Developers reported that in the test application they have introduced new tools to create communities. In addition, you can share links to join other groups and even edit the description and information of the community in question.

Participants may be given different tasks. Element in which it differs with groups. Remember that only administrators can intervene in the administration of groups; in this case, users would perform different tasks.

According to the report, they would share code lines with the groups that we all already know; so they would work together. For now, only a group of users can have access to the tool but it will reach more mobiles that use the beta version over time.

