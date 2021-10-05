WhatsApp Plus V13.50: How to Download and Install the Latest APK

Keep this in mind before downloading it. Detail that you should not miss and thus use it on a daily basis to use it with your friends in the application. Do you already enjoy everything you have WhatsApp Plus ? Follow these steps to get it. The application downloaded by several users is located in the version V13.50 and with it new details are added that can be used from today and that the original app does not have. For example: you will be able to see a section of chats, groups, incoming calls and another tab for your statuses.

But not only that, WhatsApp Plus V13.50 It is also much more stable due to the amount of bug fixes it has, it even allows users to chat without future problems such as permanent bans. What things does it bring? How do I get it?

However, despite the fact that in the coming months your conversations on the app disappear for not complying with the rules of downloading a third-party app, which does not have end-to-end encryption, it will be up to each person to continue having it in the telephone .

Do you want to enjoy WhatsApp Plus on your mobile device? Remember that the version V13.50, released on August 21, can only be installed as an APK on Android terminals and without losing your conversations. Pay attention and follow the steps!

HOW TO INSTALL THE WHATSAPP PLUS V13.50 APK

Unlike WhatsApp Plus 17.00, which is another alternative where you also use Mods, version V13.50 it is much more familiar. That is, it does not have advertising, much less saturates the device with other strange elements. It should be noted that it will depend on each user to download it.

In order to download the first thing you have to do is enter this link .

. Once you have downloaded the APK, you must install it.

Remember that so that there are no errors you must eliminate WhatsApp original and its various components that, many times, remain floating in the applications section.

In WhatsApp Plus V13.50 you can activate the long-awaited airplane mode so that you do not appear online. (Photo: MAG)

When you have it, you only have to register your number.

Now you will enter the WhatsApp Plus V13.50 menu.

You also have in the header the opportunity to activate the airplane mode, dark mode, or choose the color you want quickly and easily.

You can even schedule new messages or set an automatic message to respond to all notifications you receive.

It should be noted that you can use this same step when a new version is released so that you do not lose what you write.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill in the form using this link. There you just have to put your phone number, in addition to the code of your region, and then write your message after identifying yourself.