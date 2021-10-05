Just by having the other person’s number registered on your mobile device, you can not only chat by WhatsApp , but also send photos and videos in the most downloaded app on the planet, so much so that it is the fastest to be able to talk about a certain topic and even make totally free calls or video calls.

However, in order to have much more functions, several users around the world have decided to download the APK of WhatsApp Plus , the same one that is already in version 17.60. What’s different about it and why does it like it a lot?

SIGHT: WhatsApp Plus 17.60: where to download the latest version of the APK without problems

Well, in WhatsApp Plus you can not only change the complete color of the platform, but also schedule text messages and even respond automatically by leaving a message to the person who wrote you. All without using other types of applications to do it.

However, in recent days several users have not been able to access WhatsApp for some reason, they even got a message from “Temporarily suspended”. What is it about? Have you been banned? Well, here we tell you.

HOW TO KNOW IF I WAS TAKEN FROM WHATSAPP PLUS

It is easier than you think. As explained WhatsApp , the original Facebook app, if it detects that you are using one of its variants with the same messaging service, your account may be banned for a time until you use the standard version of the application.

It is in such a way that if you opened WhatsApp Plus on your mobile and “Temporarily suspended” appeared, that means you must download WhatsApp from the Google Play store or iOS Store to solve the problem. Otherwise, you will not be able to continue writing or retrieving your messages.

This is the message that appears on WhatsApp Plus if your account has been suspended. (Photo: MAG)

In case you want to continue using WhatsApp Plus, you should always keep the APK updated since they bring new mods so that they avoid the permanent ban of your account and lose your chats.

To do this you simply have to go to WhatsApp Plus Settings and there press where it says Settings. At that moment, scroll down and click on Update. The latest version of the APK will be downloaded with that.