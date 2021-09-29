WhatsApp Plus and the steps to update from version 16.00 to 17.00

Did you already get it? WhatsApp continues to attract millions of people and is that the application is the most popular on the planet. Through it you can talk and chat with whoever you want just by having their cell phone number registered. But in addition to all this, you can also exchange photos, videos, GIFs, stickers, animated stickers and all kinds of memes to make your friends laugh.

Nevertheless, WhatsApp it does not have a number of functions than its competitor, WhatsApp Plus , yes it currently counts and that it is already in the version 17.00.

In it you will not only be able to modify the complete color of the app , but also start using messages that self-destruct as soon as they are seen by all your friends on the platform, as well as the ability to change the wallpaper for calls or video calls.

Do you know how to upgrade from version 16.00 to WhatsApp Plus 17.00? Learn about the simple method so that you can always have the latest version of the mobile application that causes a sensation in various parts of the planet.

HOW TO UPDATE WHATSAPP PLUS 16.00 TO 17.00

The trick is quite simple, but you must take into consideration that having WhatsApp Plus 17.00 you can suffer a permanent ban on your account in case WhatsApp original decide. So it will depend on each user to do it despite the consequences:

The first thing you should do is enter WhatsApp Plus on your cell phone.

Make sure you have version 16.00 or earlier in case you haven’t updated it.

Now go to the Settings section by pressing the three dots in the upper corner.

There you must click where it says “WhatsApp Plus Settings”.

In this way you can always keep WhatsApp Plus updated against possible bans. (Photo: MAG)

Scroll to the bottom and you will notice a tab that says “WhatsApp Plus Update”.

When you press it, that section will automatically start looking for an update.

If you have version 16.00, you may need to install the new WhatsApp Plus 17.00 APK.

With this, you will always be able to have the latest version of the modified app to chat with all your friends without losing your conversations.

It should be noted that you can use this same step when a new version is released.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill in the form using this link. There you just have to put your phone number, in addition to the code of your region, and then write your message after identifying yourself.