WhatsApp Plus 17.50: how to download the latest APK and what’s new it brings

WhatsApp It is the favorite app for many people around the globe. Why? Well, through it you can chat in real time and from anywhere in the world without any limit. For example, you can also share photos, videos, GIFs, and animated stickers created by the users of the groups you’ve joined.

But not only that, WhatsApp It is also adding new tools such as multimedia content that disappears automatically as soon as it is opened by any of your friends. In this way you can protect your privacy and security of what you share.

However, despite the fact that there are still many tools to be integrated into WhatsApp, some have decided to download and use the APK of WhatsApp Plus , the same one that is already in version 17.50.

What news does it bring? It should be specified that to use WhatsApp Plus On your Android phone, you could be banned in the future by not using the original app, so your conversations may be lost. It will depend on each user if it prolongs its use.

WHATSAPP PLUS 17.50 WHAT’S NEW: DOWNLOAD APK

If you want to download WhatsApp Plus 17.50 you can use the following link and install the APK without problems. What is the new thing that it brings? We tell you:

Now in the States section there is no advertising, something that many have been claiming for a long time.

Also, when you use the functions of WhatsApp Plus 17.50, such as changing themes, they do not jump commercials or tell you to download some other strange app.

Find out all the news that WhatsApp Plus 17.50 brings to your Android device. (Photo: MAG)

You can now modify the color of each of the sections and even download new themes.

Now it is much more stable and you even have the option to recover deleted photos.

In the same way you can also see the statuses of your friends even after 24 hours of publication, there are no limits unless you decide so.

There is even the option to schedule the messages and even determine whether or not the blue check appears in case you do not respond at the moment.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]