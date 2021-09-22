WhatsApp Plus 17.40 or WhatsApp Plus v13.50: see how each APK differs

WhatsApp It continues to be one of the messaging applications that you like very much for its easy access and use, in addition to the fact that through it you can make calls and video calls totally free, without having to spend a single penny to know how your relatives are abroad.

But in WhatsApp A series of details are needed, such as the possibility of changing the complete color of the platform, as well as programming a message, responding automatically and even disconnecting from the app without appearing “online”.

You can achieve all this mainly if you use the APK of WhatsApp Plus On your cellphone. It should be noted that this modified version of the original tends to give you a series of quite different functions and there are even several versions that not only vary in number, but also in design.

Such is the case of WhatsApp Plus 17.40 and WhatsApp Plus v13.50 . Which is better? How is each different? Here we will provide you with all the details so that you can choose between the one you like. However, you have to know that your account can be suspended in case the original app realizes that you use a Mods.

WHATSAPP PLUS 17.40 AND WHATSAPP PLUS V13.50: DIFFERENCES

The first of them, and I think the most important, is the issue that WhatsApp Plus V13.50 does not bring advertising or a status is created that you have not uploaded, something different happens in WhatsApp Plus 17.40.

On the other hand, WhatsApp Plus V13.50 has the possibility of being able to change the color of a section of the platform, while in WhatsApp Plus 17.40 you have the Themes store.

In WhatsApp Plus 17.40 and WhatsApp Plus V13.50 they have the tool to schedule messages and respond automatically.

Are you using WhatsApp Plus? Find out what is the difference between the two in APK. (Photo: MAG)