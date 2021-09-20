WhatsApp Plus 17.20 to 17.40: steps to update the APK

Do you use WhatsApp Plus ? Then this information is going to interest you a lot. WhatsApp It is one of the applications that is used in much of the world to be able to speak with someone who is far from us, even through it we can make calls and video calls in a time where social distancing is a priority.

Through WhatsApp We can talk to any contact just by having their cell phone number registered on the cell phone. You can even send photos, videos that disappear, as well as GIFs, animated stickers, Word or PDF documents, even the always funny memes.

However, the application does not have several resources that many want to have on their cell phones, such as being able to change the complete color of the application, as well as activate the messages that self-destruct and even hide when you are “online”.

That is why a large part of users always seek to download the direct competitor of WhatsApp : WhatsApp Plus. As you know, this is only found on Android and can be installed via APK. If you already have version 17.20, then here we will tell you how to update to version 17.40.

HOW TO UPDATE WHATSAPP PLUS 17.20 TO 17.40

If you have version 17.20 of WhatsApp Plus on your cell phone, then follow these steps:

The first thing you have to do is enter WhatsApp Plus.

Now open the application Settings.

At that moment you should go to WhatsApp Plus Settings.

Learn how to update WhatsApp Plus and always have the latest version of the APK. (Photo: MAG)

There scroll down.

If you have the version of WhatsApp Plus 17.20, then the update bar will appear.

Once you click on update, you will download WhatsApp Plus 17.40.

It should be noted that you will not lose your conversations when you install the new version.

Even if a new version comes out, you can also follow the same steps to update it and replace the APK you have installed.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill in the form using this link. There you just have to put your phone number, in addition to the code of your region, and then write your message after identifying yourself.