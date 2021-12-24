WhatsApp plans to animate heart emojis according to WABetainfo

WhatsApp does not stop promising new functions and now even the different colored hearts will be taken into account to turn them into animated ones. The last thing that was presented in terms of improvements of this type was with the animated Telegram-style stickers. All information is thanks to WABetainfo.

Animated hearts for WhatsApp on iOS

If you’ve been testing for the past few years, the only animated heart emoji is red and shows a pumping animation when shipped without any other items. Now the plan is to add this animation to all the other colors like orange, yellow, green, blue, purple, black and white.

The function is currently in development plan, not even in beta plan. We hope that in the next few weeks is released for all users who are subscribed to the beta stage. What is known of new features in the works are Facebook-style message reactions.

Said reactions will be via emojis and will be 6. It remains to be seen if any emoji will be available as a reaction, knowing Meta they will surely include some for the reactions of “Love”, “Laughter” and “Sad”.