WhatsApp perfects polls: the limit to a single response is coming soon

WhatsApp perfects polls: the limit to a single response is coming soon

Android

Published on

By Abraham
THE whatsapp polls they are a relatively fresh novelty on all platforms, we started first with the release of the stable version for Android and iOS, then the function was also made available on Windows and macOS. Anyone who has used it in recent months, however, will have noticed one peculiarityi.e. the possibility of provide more than one answer.

A feature that not everyone liked, as in certain contexts it could create confusion. Apparently the platform is working to make some changes, as confirmed by the beta 2.23.6.16 released on Play Store. This is a novelty not yet available for beta testers, however: as often happens, it is WABetaInfo to have found in the code signs of this future modification which will presumably be introduced in a subsequent release.

And the even more interesting fact is that the limitation to a single choice will be at the discretion of who launches the survey: in other words, it will be possible to choose from time to time whether to launch a survey at multiple or single answer. As shown in the image above, to allow only one reply, it is enough for the creator of the message to activate the corresponding toggle. Leaving it deactivated the other chat members will have the freedom to vote for an or instead more options.

Samsung and Qualcomm, getting closer: is a special SoC coming for the S23?

The feature will be released on Android beta soon, after that it will be made available on the stable channel. There is no information for the moment regarding iOS.

