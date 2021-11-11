WhatsApp, payments between users are coming thanks to the Novi wallet

WhatsApp is working on the integration of Novi, the Meta digital wallet that recently started the public test phase in the USA and Guatemala: the guys from xda-developers they discovered pretty concrete traces by rummaging through the code of the latest Beta version (2.21.22.6) of the messaging app. Summarizing to the fullest, it means that users will be able to send and receive money to each other for free. WhatsApp already supports direct payment technologies in certain countries, such as India and Brazil, but they are solutions limited to the local market.

Novi is essentially rebranded Calibra. The story dates back to 2019, when Meta, which was then still simply called Facebook (to be clear: we are referring to the holding company that owns the social network Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus and many other things), announced its great plan for the world of crypto. The currency itself would have been Libra, the wallet to manage it Calibra. The plan is not going well at all, since criticism has rained down from practically every part. Libra changed its name to Diem and formally detached itself from Facebook, while Calibra became Novi – rebranding to sidetrack criticism is emerging as a rather common pattern for Zuckerberg and associates.

The current state, Novi supports only one stablecoin, the Pax Dollar, thanks to a partnership with Coinbase. The stablecoin is a cryptocurrency whose value is much more, as the name implies, stable because it is closely linked with that of another financial resource, specifically the US dollar. Meta said Novi plans to support Diem when it comes out, but at the moment there is still no precise information on when this will happen – the necessary paperwork is still underway.