WhatsApp, pause and resume keys also on Android (for now in beta)

There is a new update coming to the channel WhatsApp beta for Android. Version 2.22.6.7 of the app introduces the possibility – already current for those who use the messaging app in an Apple environment – of pause the recording a voice message and resume it at a later time. A godsend when one arrives call during a recording, which until now has been interrupted, leaving only two possibilities: delete it and start over or send what was recorded up to the interruption.

The pause and resume keys (in red) on WhatsApp for iOS: on Android the arrangement is the same

When the novelty has finished the tests on the beta side and will pass to the stable, the arrival of a call will interrupt the recording which however it can then be resumed. In addition, however, you can always decide during the recording to pause it and then resume it. WhatsApp beta 2.22.6.7 for Android also displays the sound waves as you speak, thus providing feedback on what comes into the microphone.