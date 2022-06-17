whatsapp, other gender neutral emojis and more news for groups

Whatsapp is focusing heavily on groups, and the introduction of surveys and above all the recent increase in the limit of participants to 512 (doubling the previous one of 256) is a clear testimony of how the messaging platform wants to meet the needs of a use oriented to the community, trying in this sense to recover the ground lost by more equipped alternatives such as Telegram.

From large numbers, however, great responsibilities come. For this reason, as emerges from the version 2.22.14.6 of the beta for Android, the development team is working on introducing an all-new feature that provides more control to group admins.

MANUAL APPROVAL ALSO FOR THOSE WHO ARRIVE WITH THE LINK

If with the possibility of leaving the group “without making noise” WhatsApp is thinking about groups seen from the side of the participants, with the novelty we are talking about today instead it focuses on the role of administrators.

The option found in the latest beta for Android is called “group membership approval” And, once enabled by administrators, it allows them to manually approve each individual group entry obtained using an invite link. The screenshot below, provided by WaBetaInfo, shows how a message in the group chat corresponds to the activation or deactivation of the function.

To intervene on the option it will be necessary to act within the group settings. Currently, however, the novelty is still under development, and therefore we do not know what the timing of the actual introduction is. Finally, it should be noted that version 2.22.14.6 of the WhatsApp beta for Android also introduces the six gender-neutral emojis you see below.