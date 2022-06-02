WhatsApp on iOS would add the function of editing text message

It’s been five long years for WhatsApp to play any function directly related to messages again. That is, the last time it added the function of deleting themthis time it would be possible to directly edit them. In any case, the delete function is handy if not very useful when it comes to minor errors that make you delete long messages just to forward them.

The obvious solution would be to introduce even more practical features to save time and avoid notifying users of deleted messages. Maybe this will finally change with the new WhatsApp updates.

WhatsApp is testing edit mode for messages

According to WABetaInfo, the company is developing the functionality to edit text messages in future updates. for now, reports show that this feature will not include the edit history to be able to view versions of edited posts. However, WhatsApp’s work continues, so this decision will change when it is finally integrated.

Another thing is that It’s also not entirely clear how long users will have to be able to edit messages. This could be similar to the option to delete messages, which at the time was around 7 minutes to perform the action.

WABetaInfo shared the following screenshot of WhatsApp for Android. However, it does not exclude the other operating systems at all, since Work is also underway to integrate the feature into iOS and Desktop. The procedure will be similar to the delete message option, where clicking on the message will enable the new Edit option, in order to handle any desired issue for the message.

At the moment, Meta’s Facebook app is the only one that offers proper support for editing entire posts. While Instagram only has availability to delete messages and on the other hand Messenger only cancels sending messages.

Over the past few weeks, the company has majorly updated the app with a host of new features such as: