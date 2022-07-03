HomeTech NewsAppsWhatsApp on iOS will let you hide your “online” from everyone

WhatsApp on iOS will let you hide your “online” from everyone

Tech NewsApps

Published on

By Brian Adam
whatsapp en un iphone.jpg
whatsapp en un iphone.jpg
- Advertisement -

On this occasion, the WhatsApp messaging service on iOS continues to develop another function that has been really requested by users. The tool in question would make it possible for you to hide the Online status for everyone. Although at the moment it is proposed for future updates, it should be noted that it is already being developed. At the moment, there is already more information about the function and what could come with it.

Now hide your online on iOS

All this function was identified by WaBetaInfo indicating that soon the function of hiding your online for everyone is coming. Users can confuse this function a bit with the “last seen” function, where you can also hide your contacts, specific people or even that it cannot be seen by any user. When this feature arrives, it will certainly be similar, but with the “Online” status, where users will be able to have similar options.

The post has given some details of what the mechanism of this tool would be like. As detailed above, users will be able to adjust at their convenience and choose who to show when they are online. This option will be from the known configuration of last seen.

The new options are “Everyone” and “same as last seen”. That is, depending on the choice, such as “My contacts” for last seen, the “Online” option will also be involved, so only your aggregates will be able to view your online status.

Instagram is developing a feature that will make it easier to moderate live streams

It is important to say that not only the privacy function will be the only one in the messaging service plans. So there are even more that are just as relevant, like the message editing tool. This function would be quite useful to give freshness to the messages, because although WhatsApp on iOS had already included the tool to delete messages, there was never the possibility of editing them. So it’s really interesting to see that this feature could finally come in future updates.

Finally, WaBetaInfo also indicated the soon arrival of the improved message reaction function. The fact that WhatsApp is adding a version with more emoji capabilities is really nice for users. According to the media, the app plans to give beta testers the new reaction tool, just as it happens with MDs on Instagram.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Argentina questions the right to oblivion

There are few legal doctrines that have given more talk in the technological world...
Apps

Pluto TV against Samsung TV Plus: free TV duel on your Samsung mobile

Not paying to have a huge collection of TV channels on your...
Apps

What is the high performance mode for Android mobile games and how to use it

Currently, mobile phones have evolved by leaps and bounds and it can be said...
Gaming

Best Adult Coloring Websites

Although it is well known that coloring apps and websites are specially designed for...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Editor's Pick

45 iconic movies in a minute: the viral tribute to film history

In difficult times for movie premieres, and in which millions of people chose to...
How to?

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat

  Telegram is becoming popular beyond the technological and anti-Facebook circles -anti-WhatsApp, if you prefer-...

© 2021 voonze.com.