WhatsApp on iOS receives feature that allows you to extract text from images

WhatsApp on iOS receives feature that allows you to extract text from images

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
WhatsApp on iOS receives feature that allows you to extract text from images
While working to enable WhatsApp Status boosting on Facebook and Instagram, the messenger has also been getting some major features on the stable channel.

This Thursday, the folks at WABetaInfo revealed that the iOS app is finally getting a feature that’s been available on Apple’s operating system for some time now. It’s about the ability to extract text from images.

So, with the new update, WhatsApp now allows any user to simply copy text from a photo and paste it into the messenger itself, for example.

A curious detail of this update is that the new feature was not listed in the WhatsApp changelog in the App Store. That is, the feature was discovered by chance by some users.

Machine learning to detect types of cancer that were previously undetectable

Thus, it was also revealed that the novelty does not work with single view images, since WhatsApp intends to maintain user privacy.

For now, the new feature is rolling out slowly and gradually. With that, we point out that it may take a little longer for you to have access to it on your iPhone.

