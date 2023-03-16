WhatsApp on iOS receives feature that allows you to extract text from images

While working to enable WhatsApp Status boosting on Facebook and Instagram, the messenger has also been getting some major features on the stable channel.

This Thursday, the folks at WABetaInfo revealed that the iOS app is finally getting a feature that’s been available on Apple’s operating system for some time now. It’s about the ability to extract text from images.

So, with the new update, WhatsApp now allows any user to simply copy text from a photo and paste it into the messenger itself, for example.