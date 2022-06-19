WhatsApp on iOS prepares reaction with the emoji that is

It’s not too long since WhatsApp users were able to access the message reaction feature. However, this feature is too limited to just six different emojis. As expected, the function was not going to remain satisfied only like this, because now WhatsApp has already taken extra configuration promptly.

Among the news are improvements when sharing a photo from the album or in a group message. In addition, the company is very clear that the most natural improvement is to have access to react with the emoji that the user wants.

WhatsApp will configure the reaction function

According to the information shared by WABetaInfo, the beta applications for Android and Desktop already have the peculiarity of reacting with the emoji that the user wants. Currently, iOS is also entering the list to get this feature.

The process to use the function works just by keeping the click on the message you want to react to. Well, as soon as all users have access to this tool, it will show more than “thumbs up”, “red heart”, “laughing emoji”, “surprise emoji”, “sad emoji” and “clasped hands”. ”. The courier service It would have many more emojis than just these, adding a “+” button to use some other emoji.

This improvement would not be the only obvious one, since the “recent reactions” tool would also be added. Through this, the user will be able to view the last used emojis, just like Instagram already does with Directs.

The WABetaInfo report indicates that the messaging service is making it easier to search and select the emoji you want to choose for your reaction. The added section for this part of the function also includes a row focused entirely on your recent reactions.

Although this handful of ideas are undeniably interesting, the problem is that they cannot be fully enjoyed yet, as they are still in the development phase. Due to this, WhatsApp has not been able to give users a clear idea of ​​when it could reach the devices. However, it is also not unlikely that all these news will not come out. At least, if we take into account how WhatsApp has integrated all the updates during this year, it is expected that it will arrive as soon as possible.