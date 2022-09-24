HomeMobileAndroidWhatsapp on android tablet, five things to keep in mind

Whatsapp on android tablet, five things to keep in mind

By Brian Adam
WhatsApp already allows you to install it on android tablets, as I mentioned in today’s video.

This is something that has been sought for a long time, since if we can have several browsers linked, we could also link a tablet without using the browser, using the original app.

Here’s the video, along with five things to keep in mind:

1 – You have to be part of WhatsApp Beta, something that can be done at this link.
2 – The tablet will be one more linked device, so it will add to the limit of 4 linked devices that the application allows.
3 – There is no extra function, it is the same WhatsApp as always, but on a large screen.
4 – It is not possible to do it with WhatsApp Business, only with normal WhatsApp.
5 – If as soon as you install it, when you open it, it asks for your phone number and code, close the app and reopen it until the message is the one for linking, and not the one for installing from scratch.

Once linked, the synchronization with the Whatsapp of the mobile will be just as effective as with the web browser. It will not be in real time, but almost. It is ideal to be able to work with several people with the same account, without a doubt, although it also helps us to be able to send the content that we are discovering on a day-to-day basis with our Android tablet via WhatsApp.

