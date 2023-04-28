WhatsApp on 4 cell phones with the same account, Redmi Note 12 in Brazil and more | TC duty

Duty TC is on the air with the main news and highlights from the technology universe. If you missed something new, didn’t have time to follow the news or are just looking for a “summary” of everything that happened in the market, here you can see all that and much more. In this week’s edition, we’re going to talk about WhatsApp finally starting to allow the same account to be used on up to four cell phones. In addition, we also have the launch of the Redmi Note 12 line in Europe and the Galaxy A24 abroad. In other related matters, let’s talk about Europe having the third largest player base on the Xbox, the design of the Xiaomi 14 Pro being ready and Arm developing proprietary chips for cell phones and notebooks. - Advertisement -

Redmi Note 12 line is presented by Xiaomi in Europe

Xiaomi finally presented the Redmi Note 12 line here in Europe. With this, the devices can now be purchased officially on the Chinese manufacturer's website. The first smartphone presented by the Chinese is the Redmi Note 12 4G, which features a Snapdragon 685 chip and a 120Hz AMOLED screen. Likewise, it is being sold on the brand's website with a casual backpack as a gift and arrives with a 33W charge. The price of this device is R$ 2,000. The second model is the Redmi Note 12 5G, which features Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 120 Hz rate, 48 MP main camera and 33W charging. It can already be purchased for R$ 2,700 in the version with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Finally, we also have the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G. It features the same screen as the others, MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, 50 MP main camera with optical stabilization, 5,000 mAh battery and 67W charging. The Note 12 Pro costs BRL 3,400 in the most basic variant with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory.

Galaxy A24 launches with Helio G99 and 50 MP camera

After many rumors, Samsung finally presented the Galaxy A24 in Vietnam. With design that follows the pattern of the Galaxy A line, the device has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD Plus resolution and 90 Hz rate. Also, the panel has a teardrop notch to accommodate the 13 MP camera. The processor is the MediaTek Helio G99, and it works together with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The Galaxy A24 has a 50 MP main camera, which is accompanied by a 5 MP ultrawide sensor and a 2 MP macro unit. Complete the set, the 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging and Android 13 running under One UI 5.1. As for prices, the Galaxy A24 was quietly launched in Europe costing R$1,899 on Samsung's official website. This value is valid for the version with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory. Those who buy in cash pay R$ 1,709.

Samsung may launch Galaxy S24 with Exynos 2400 in some countries

According to new rumors, the Galaxy S24 will be the only model in the lineup to feature Exynos 2400, that is, the proprietary chipset of the South Korean manufacturer. Also, this variant will not be sold globally, but in select markets. The Galaxy S24 Plus and Ultra should maintain the partnership with Qualcomm and use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. In practice, Samsung wants to use the Galaxy S24 as a showcase to prove that it can handle the job and that it has fixed its processor division. But of course everything still remains in the field of rumors.

Samsung releases ad with photo of the Moon and Twitter warns of false content

Twitter falsely flagged a photo that promoted the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s ability to take pictures of the Moon. To make matters even worse, below the post the caption that is part of the Community Notes read that “Samsung phones digitally “fake” images of the Moon to make them appear sharper”. Of course, the matter generated a real fight for Samsung, which was even paying Twitter to promote its smartphones. The manufacturer has not commented on the matter. Even so, the Korean has repeatedly explained that her software only refines the captured images to deliver higher quality results.

Europe has the 3rd largest Xbox player base in the world

A recent study released by GameDiscoverCo shows that Europe already has the third largest Xbox player base in the world. The first place is in the hands of the United States, and the country is followed by the United Kingdom. After Europe, we also have France and Germany completing the top 5. Other curious data show that the United States leads when it comes to the PlayStation, but it is clear that the Europeans also follow closely. In the land of Sony’s console, Europe occupies eighth place in the ranking. In addition, in the United States and United Kingdom Sony and Microsoft dispute users “in the slap”, since the consoles are in a situation of almost a tie. Of course, the ranking also shows that the number of players is directly related to a country’s income profile. The richer, the more players. Last but not least, Steam is much more universal, as the top three are made up of the United States, China and Russia. This is mainly because PCs are widely available and you don’t need dedicated hardware to use Steam. It’s worth remembering that the study was prepared after analyzing millions of public player profiles and game reviews/ratings, generating some comprehensive graphs showing where PlayStation, Xbox and PC gamers are located.

Xiaomi 14 Pro: design is finalized and should surprise, says executive

Just a few days after the presentation of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, the public is already beginning to speculate about the launch of the Xiaomi 14 family. Commenting on the subject, Wei Xu, design director of the Chinese manufacturer, said that the final design of the Xiaomi 14 Pro is already ready. The executive also guarantees that the Xiaomi 14 Pro should surprise the public with the company’s new design solutions, and it should follow something similar to the look of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. For those who don’t remember, the Mi 11 Ultra had the presence of a small color display next to the camera module as a highlight. The 1.1-inch screen can be used to view notifications and even take selfies with the rear camera. With the return of the extra display, they also began to speculate on the return of the ceramic finish on the rear of the Xiaomi 14 line, since the manufacturer has currently used synthetic leather on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, for example. Unfortunately, we still don’t have access to a rendering of the future Xiaomi 14 Pro, but that should change over the next few months.

Arm is making its own chips for cellphones and laptops

According to new information from the Financial Times, Arm – owner of the architecture used for smartphone chips – has started to develop its own chips for cell phones, tablets and notebooks. While it’s still just a prototype aimed at demonstrating to partner companies, this could be a major expansion of the company’s business model into producing its own reference designs. Currently, Arm only develops and licenses the architecture used in chips from Apple, MediaTek, Qualcomm and other manufacturers. For now, sources say Arm’s chips will only be used internally and that we won’t be selling or licensing them. That is, Arm will not yet compete with Qualcomm or MediaTek. However, there are those who believe that the British company can enter this market if the project is successful. Not to mention that it already has a partnership with Intel and that would allow the mass production of these chips.

Bill of Fake News wins urgency regime in the Chamber

The Fake News PL is now being processed on an urgent basis in the Chamber of Deputies and can be voted on as early as next Tuesday. If approved, the text goes to the Senate, which will have the final word on the matter. It is worth remembering that this project imposes a series of obligations on the so-called big techs here in Europe. They will have to submit semi-annual reports on content moderation, remunerate journalistic content, prevent and monitor access by children, in addition to being responsible for serving ads or paid content. In addition, the project also creates a “duty of care” to force platforms to inspect and remove illegal content linked to their networks, even before being notified by the court.

WhatsApp now lets you use the same account on up to 4 phones