WhatsApp off the air? App presents instability in several countries this Monday

If you noticed a problem with WhatsApp this Monday (5), know that you are not alone. Several reports from various regions of the world indicate that some serious problem is occurring with the Meta application. At this time (3 pm), more than 5,000 complaints were registered in Europe alone through the DownDetector portal.

According to the Ookla portal report, 82% of complaints say that WhatsApp Web is down, while 10% of users say they cannot send messages and only 8% are suffering from app failures for Android and iOS.

Some of the issues noted in the Android and iOS version include being unable to log into WhatsApp Web, random failures when sending messages, and when viewing and posting statuses. Several users of the application took to Twitter to complain and mock the instability:

hello whatsapp web works there na moral I need to work pic.twitter.com/pHkwJe96d4 — pacheco (@paachecooooooooo) June 5, 2023

We found the problem with Whatsapp Web… pic.twitter.com/Lf7yiCFcLr — Gabriel Santista (@Gabigol_Santoss) June 5, 2023

WhatsApp web crashed, can I go home boss? pic.twitter.com/4sBLTD1PEt — Nah ⁷ (@tsouto23) June 5, 2023

Reports about the instability are also being shared by users from countries in Latin America, Italy, India and Africa, but the owner of the application, Meta, has not yet commented on the cause of the problem.