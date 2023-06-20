WhatsApp now silences unknown calls and gets option for privacy check

After many tests on both Android and iOS, stable WhatsApp is getting a new update with two very important features. It is the option of silence unknown calls and privacy check.
According to WhatsApp, the new features arrive as an essential complement for those who want to avoid scams and other annoyances. That’s because muting unknown calls was one of the most requested features in the feedback channel.
It works simply: whenever an unknown number calls, WhatsApp should even display the answer option, but the smartphone will not ring or vibrate.
The second feature is the privacy check and it was also designed so that the user learns to have more control over their settings. By choosing “Start Verification”, it will be possible to adjust a series of important options and even simpler things.
You will be able to enable or disable the viewing notice, select who can see the profile picture, Statuses, enable or disable temporary messages and much more.
The two features are already being rolled out on Android and iOS slowly and gradually. Therefore, we emphasize that it may take a while for the news to be available on your smartphone.
