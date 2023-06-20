WhatsApp now silences unknown calls and gets option for privacy check

After many tests on both Android and iOS, stable WhatsApp is getting a new update with two very important features. It is the option of silence unknown calls and privacy check.

According to WhatsApp, the new features arrive as an essential complement for those who want to avoid scams and other annoyances. That’s because muting unknown calls was one of the most requested features in the feedback channel.

It works simply: whenever an unknown number calls, WhatsApp should even display the answer option, but the smartphone will not ring or vibrate.