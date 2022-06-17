WhatsApp now offers the ability to mute someone on a call

The calls that can be made with the WhatsApp application have become one of the options that are commonly used, either with only audio or those that also include video. Well, the company has begun to deploy a new option for them that you will surely get a good use out of: being able to silence a contact. Surely, on more than one occasion, when you have made a call with the application we are talking about and more than one person participates in it, someone for some reason has made noise that bothered you. Whether it’s echo or you have a lot of noise around you, muting the microphone is all it takes to make the problem go away. And this is what has been improved luckily for users. What has changed in WhatsApp A new option has been added that allows you to mute one of the participants in the calls, even if it has only two participants. But there is no need to resort to asking the person in question to do so, which was the option that currently existed. From today, any of the participants who detects the culprit of putting annoying noise will be able to block the sound. A good possibility, but perhaps in the beginning the ideal would have been that only the administrator of the call could do this to avoid problems. In addition, the way to do this is very simple, as has been indicated: you simply have to click on the icon of the user that is bothering you and, in the menu that appears at the bottom of the screen, you can choose or send him a direct message or, failing that, mute his microphone. And, this cannot be avoided by the affected person (yes, you can remove the block at any time you want once you correct the situation). It is evident that the process is very easy to do and, this, is always something that allows the use to become practically a standard. Is it available to everyone? Well, the truth is that it does, but there is something to keep in mind: it has been deployed for those who use the trial version of WhatsApp, both for the iOS and Android operating systems. In this way, we are in the phase of verifying that everything works as it should, and the truth is that this is how we have verified it. Therefore, surely in a few weeks -at most- this possibility of muting calls will be in the stable version of the messaging application. >