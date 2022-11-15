WhatsApp now makes it easy to message yourself on iOS

WhatsApp is being updated on iOS with an option to reappear in the app, making it easier to message yourself.

Most messaging and teamwork apps have the option that allows us to have a space for our own messages. A kind of “messages to oneself” to save notes, drafts, links, etc.

An option that was not possible with WhatsApp, although it had been working on this dynamic for a long time on iOS and Android. And now, as mentioned in WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has released an update for iOS, which brings back the possibility of seeing our phone number from the contact list.

So you can send messages to yourself on WhatsApp from iOS

Not only is the possibility of installing the same WhatsApp account on several mobiles being implemented, as we show you step by step in a video, but another interesting option is also being added to iOS.

If we take a look at the contacts from WhatsApp, after updating the app, we will see that our name also appears along with the text “messages to yourself”. When we open this chat, we will find the same old WhatsApp message mentioning that “messages are encrypted from end to end”.

And of course, any message, link or content you save in your chat will be synced across all devices with WhatsApp. And if you have any settings set for the chats, for example, that the messages of the new chats disappear a certain time after they are sent, it will also be applied in this section.

So you no longer have to resort to strange tricks to have your own chat within WhatsApp, and save notes and information of interest, since the app makes this process easier.

At the moment, this new option to have your own chat is only being implemented in the WhatsApp app for iOS. We will have to see when this same dynamic will reach Android users.