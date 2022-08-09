whatsapp now lets you decide who sees you online

WhatsApp is an application that is always in constant change and growth. Those responsible do not stop working to bring new features and improvements to the application so that it remains the star messaging app. Very soon three new features will arrive in the application, where the one that stands out the most is undoubtedly that we can choose who can see us . We tell you more about these new features.

These novelties that we are commenting on are still being tested, so it is most likely that we have to wait a bit to enjoy them. However, the fact that the application itself is the one that has announced them is a sign that it will not take long to reach the majority of users. Five things you do with your mobile that can damage its battery These will be the news of WhatsApp As we say, there will be three next news that come to the application. These three novelties are closely related to user privacy, something that has been and is an obsession with those responsible for the application. Choose who can see you online This is possibly one of the most anticipated novelties in WhatsApp. The feature had been in development for Android and iOS for some time., but we can finally say that the function will be a reality very soon. Thanks to this we will have greater control over who can see that we are online, the same control in fact that we can have so that people are able or not to see our last connection to the application.

When this function is available to all users (it is expected to be this month of August), we will see how the menu will change to something the same or similar to the image that you can see below. As you probably already know more than enough, right now we have the possibility to choose who can see our last connection, choosing everyone, my contacts, my contacts except a selection of them and nobody. With this new feature, we will also have the possibility to choose who can see if we are online, although for this we will only have two options: the whole world or the same people that we have selected to see our last connection.

Previous participants in the groups

Another of the new functions that will come to WhatsApp is related to groups. Until today, all WhatsApp users who were in a group could see when a participant left or was expelled by an administrator. This will change when the new app feature arrives, since only the administrators will be able to see this information.

On the other hand, now we will have a new option within the group information. Instead of seeing who leaves or who is expelled from the group at the same time that this happens, we will have the possibility to see this information in the last 60 days of the group. This feature is already available to some users of the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS and Android, and it is expected to reach more users this August.

Block screenshots

For some time now, WhatsApp users have been able to send photos and videos that can only be viewed once. The problem with this function is that nothing prevents the person who receives these files from taking a screenshot of their content, something that obviously makes this function less useful. Well, this is very close to changing thanks to the new function that is close to reaching WhatsApp.

As you can see in the following image, when a person tries to capture an image or a video that can only be viewed once, this it will lock automatically, preventing the capture from being taken. It should be remembered that this new function will only apply to this type of images and videos, so it will still be possible to take screenshots of conversations or other multimedia files that are sent in the normal way.