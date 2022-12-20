WhatsApp now allows you to undo the accidental deletion of messages for yourself

The hectic pace of life can lead to mistakes, even when using mobile phone applications, something that has been taken into account by the WhatsApp team, the popular messaging application, owned by Meta.

That’s why now The function called “accidental deletion” comes to this messaging platformwhich allows you to undo accidentally pressing “Delete for me” for those cases in which you really wanted to press the “Delete for everyone” option.



The solution to a common mistake

In this sense, according to TechCrunch, users will have a five second countdown timer after they have performed the deletion for themselves.

This is a period that will allow the user to react and regain access to the deleted message for himself and proceed to press the delete option for that message for all participants in the conversation.

It is likely that over time, this period of time may vary, depending on demand.

It is, after all, a help for those cases in which, given the proximity of both options in the dialog box for deleting the selected message, it is quite easy to get confused, especially if you do not have a device mobile with a large enough screen.

This new feature now reaches all WhatsApp users for Android and iOShaving been in the testing phase last August, according to the well-known portal that acts as a news radar for WhatsApp WABetaInfo, and which we have also echoed by publishing a video about its operation.

It is well known that WhatsApp lags behind other messaging options when it comes to launching news, which is why the option to delete messages in front of everyone has taken a long time to arrive, being a function that reached WhatsApp users in the year 2017.

Over time, the period of time that users have to delete each message published in front of the rest of the participants has been extended, starting with a period of seven minutes until currently expanding to 60 hours, period of time that came into force this past August.