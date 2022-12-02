WhatsApp now allows you to search for messages filtering by date

A new option is coming to WhatsApp for iPhone that will make it easier to find old messages within a chat.

So that you don’t have to manually scroll through endless chat or get frustrated with your search attempts, WhatsApp is testing an option that will make your task easier.

WhatsApp will allow you to filter messages by dates

WhatsApp presents several aids when we need to search for a message in the chats. Just by clicking on the search bar we will find different filters.

We can specify what we want to search among unread messages, photos, videos, links, GIFs, audio, and documents. So using one of these filters plus a keyword, we can find any WhatsApp message faster.

However, when we search within a chat, the dynamics are completely different, since we can only search with words or phrases. And when we have many messages in a chat or group, this method loses its effectiveness, since even filtering the messages in this way we have to navigate through hundreds of results.

A problem that will be solved with the search option that WhatsApp is integrating. As mentioned in WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is already testing the possibility of searching for messages by date in its beta for iOS.

Just by clicking on the calendar icon in the chat, WhatsApp will give us the option to specify a specific date to search for a certain message. This way, you can focus your search on a specific date, even if it is many years or months ago.

If you have the wrong date, there are no problems, since you can go back to the calendar icon and change the data. In this way, WhatsApp allows you to jump from one date to another, without having to manually scroll through an endless chat.

For now, this option is available on a trial basis, and only for the beta of WhatsApp for iOS. It remains to be seen if WhatsApp also plans to bring this dynamic to Android, and how long it will take to implement it in the stable version.