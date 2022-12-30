WhatsApp now allows you to recover a message deleted by mistake

WhatsApp has launched a new feature that allows users recover deleted messages on the platform.

Accidental deletion grants users a five second window to retrieve the messages, acting as a second chance for WWWW users to correct erroneous deletions or re-select how they want a message to be deleted (for everyone or just for you).

Previously, if a user accidentally selected “Delete for me” instead of “Delete for everyone”, there was no way to access the message and select the correct deletion option. Five seconds might not be much, but it’s plenty of time to quickly fix a bug.

The function is automatic and appears as a undo button in a floating bar at the bottom of the app after the user selects “Delete for me” in a message. According to our tests, accidental deletion only works with messages deleted for the user, so there is still no way to restore deleted messages for everyone in a group chat.

Once a message is restored, you can choose to leave it or delete it again, this time for everyone. The feature went live in beta back in August of this year, but is now officially available on iOS and Android.



