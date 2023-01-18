WhatsApp now allows you to post voice notes as states in its beta version for Android

WhatsApp is rolling out a new update via the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version to 2.23.2.8.

The main novelty introduced is the ability to share voice notes through status updates in the application.

Thanks to this new feature, it will be possible to share a voice note as a status update with the public configured within the privacy settings of each user.

This feature was previously announced, for version 2.22.21.5, when it was still in development. Back then it was just a preliminary report, but now it is available to some beta users who have the latest WhatsApp for Android beta update (2.23.2.8) installed, available on the Google Play Store.

Source: WABetaInfo

As you can see in the attached screenshot, some beta testers can now share voice notes as status updates by accessing the feature within the section that allows you to post text statuses, with the same recording icon displayed in the chats.

An interesting aspect of this function is that WhatsApp offers the possibility of discarding a recording before sharing it. The maximum recording time for a voice note is 30 seconds and users also have the option to forward voice notes from their chats to their status.

As this is an early rollout, users need to have the aforementioned version of WhatsApp installed to listen to voice notes shared through these status updates.

Like the images, videos or texts shared through WhatsApp status updates, the audios shared in this way will also disappear after 24 hours, as long as the user does not decide to delete them before.

This new tool is only available to some beta testers who have the latest beta version of the application, installed from the Google Play store. According to reports from WABetaInfo, its deployment will be extended to even more users belonging to this program in the coming weeks.