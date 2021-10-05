WhatsApp not working: why is the application still down and when will it be fixed

Still can’t send or do something? WhatsApp is one of the fast messaging applications that, like Facebook and Instagram, fell worldwide on October 4. This problem means that several cannot send text messages, in addition to making calls, video calls, GIFs, animated stickers and other types of multimedia content.

For more than 5 hours the messaging application appears with a heading of “Connecting” on iPhone devices, while on Android terminals the message of “Connection problem” appears. Has that notification appeared in WhatsApp ?

SIGHT: WhatsApp Web: why am I not receiving messages when I am online

What to do? Like the Facebook services, the parent company, is already recovering after a fall of almost 6 hours in a row, WhatsApp It is expected that in the next few hours, or minutes, it will work again as before, but with certain limitations until the application fully loads.

On the other hand, in the case of Instagram, the service is completely reestablished, you can even send text messages or DM and even publish the photos or Reels for your other friends to see, but yes, you still cannot receive who it is. He “liked” your post.

WHATSAPP IS DROPPED AND WHEN WILL IT BE SOLVED

The answer is at any time. According to the newspaper The New York Times , as of 2019 Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp work with the same server despite being quite independent from each other.

In this way, by unifying all the applications, the users who use this platform can share and even publish what they want on the three social networks at the same time.

It is for that reason that when Facebook , which is the matrix, it goes down, the servers also affect WhatsApp. If the first recovers, the second may come back working perfectly in the next few minutes, or even hours.

Know the app that tells you if WhatsApp, Facebook or Instagram fell. (Photo: Mockup)

It should be noted that you must be patient until everything is restored as before since not only users or natural persons are the main affected, but also millions of companies around the world who receive proposals and sales for these apps. So you must take it into account.

One of the things that you can appreciate about this unification of social networks is that Mark Zuckerberg’s apps now work with end-to-end encryption, so that no third party can read or control what you post.