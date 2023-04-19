WhatsApp, news on iOS: how to turn a subject into a sticker in an instant

Whatsapp updates to version 23.7.82 on iOS also in Italy, introducing among other things a novelty to make the sticker tool more effective. As the changelog points out, the version distributed on the App Store makes it possible to create personalized stickers starting from the cutout of an app image Photo of Apple. We found, downloaded and installed WhatsApp 23.7.82 on an iPhone with iOS 16, and after several attempts we managed to locate the novelty.

At first we thought we missed it, that the update sets the stage for a server-side rollout. Instead, after a few holes in the water we had success, the classic story in which you believe something is difficult that actually happens in a banal and intuitive way. Here’s how to turn the subject of an image saved on Apple Photos into a WhatsApp sticker very quickly and effectively on iPhone:

