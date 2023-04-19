WhatsApp, news on iOS: how to turn a subject into a sticker in an instant

Whatsapp updates to version 23.7.82 on iOS also in Italy, introducing among other things a novelty to make the sticker tool more effective. As the changelog points out, the version distributed on the App Store makes it possible to create personalized stickers starting from the cutout of an app image Photo of Apple. We found, downloaded and installed WhatsApp 23.7.82 on an iPhone with iOS 16, and after several attempts we managed to locate the novelty.
At first we thought we missed it, that the update sets the stage for a server-side rollout. Instead, after a few holes in the water we had success, the classic story in which you believe something is difficult that actually happens in a banal and intuitive way. Here’s how to turn the subject of an image saved on Apple Photos into a WhatsApp sticker very quickly and effectively on iPhone:
- open the app Photochoose a photo and long tap on the subject to transform into a WhatsApp sticker
- entries will appear Copy And Share…: tap Copy
- open WhatsApp and the conversation of the person you want to send the clip in the form of a sticker
- Short press on the text box and tap Paste
- end: in a quick, fast and (only then) intuitive way it was possible to extract the subject from a photo and send it on WhatsApp in the form of a sticker.
Having an iPhone with iOS 16 and WhatsApp version 23.7.82+ la news is already available also in Italy, it is very unlikely that, even with the same version of the app, a similar system will arrive on iPhones with iOS 15 or earlier versions, simply because those versions of Apple’s mobile operating system do not support the extraction of subjects from photos. here is thecomplete list of what’s new in WhatsApp 23.7.82 for iOS:
- Group participant limit increased to 1024*.
- Easily discover groups in common: Now you can search for a contact and see the groups you have in common.
- Group admins can now decide who can join them: from within the group, go to Group Settings and turn on “Approve new participants” to get started.
- You can now create your own stickers with Apple Photos clippings.