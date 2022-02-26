MobileAndroid

WhatsApp, news for vowels (and more): sound waves enter bubbles for everyone

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

THE voice messages they are increasingly becoming a crucial tool of modern communication. Large smartphones, uncomfortable keyboards, busy hands, too long speeches, simple laziness: the reasons for the success of this form of exchange are many, and Whatsapp in the last year it has improved the experience with substantial changes such as the one that allows you to change the playback speed (thus counteracting one of the unwanted effects of the phenomenon, namely logorrhea), or more recently the introduction of previews.

WAVE ON WAVE

And now it’s time for another novelty concerning voice messages, even if of lesser importance, since it concerns the graphic representation. It was early December when voice messages, in the WhatsApp beta (both for Android and iOS), changed face. The sound waveswhich we are already used to seeing when recording a vowel, entered inside the chat bubbles.

Read:

An alleged Xiaomi CC10 is filtered from Russia with 108 megapixels and 12X optical zoom

Here: it is just started the distribution of this novelty also on the stable version. In a short time, therefore, she will reach everyone. In practice, this means that once a vowel has been sent, the graphic representation of the same will no longer be entrusted to a straight horizontal line, but will remain faithful to the soundtrack. A change that moves the graphics a little, but which can also have its own usefulness, anticipating us with visual information if the vocal we are going to listen to is shouted, for example.


SIMPLE CHECK OVER THE STATE

For the other fresh news of the day concerning WhatsApp we must instead return to the beta front, and precisely on the iOS one, where version 2.22.6.2 hides the traces of an option that facilitates control over the state.

As evidenced by WABetaInfowhich he dug into the code, in the pipeline there is the possibility to choose with whom to share the settings relating to the sharing of the State directly from the card of the same. The items to choose from are the usual three (“My contacts”My contacts except “… And “Share with”…), already known, but which are now accessible in a less intuitive way, since it is necessary to go to “Settings”, then to “Account”, “Privacy”, and finally select “Status”.

 

Read:

WhatsApp will make it easy to copy chat history between Android and iPhone and vice versa

Probably many users were not even aware of the ability to customize the public of their state, and therefore the WhatsApp team may have thought it was appropriate to work on a method capable of making an existing option more easily accessible. At the moment, however, the novelty is not actively implemented even in the beta: so it will be necessary to wait a bit before seeing it, in the end, on the stable channel.

Previous articleQualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100 and 5100 Plus are getting closer and closer
Abraham

Related articles

Android

WhatsApp, news for vowels (and more): sound waves enter bubbles for everyone

THE voice messages they are increasingly becoming a crucial tool of modern communication. Large smartphones, uncomfortable keyboards, busy...
Android

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100 and 5100 Plus are getting closer and closer

Qualcomm is already testing next-generation wearable chips, or the Snapdragon Wear 5100 and 5100 Plus: the current ones,...
Android

Realme Pad becomes Mini: specifications and first renderings of the new tablet

  After launching his first Tablet also in Italy at the end of 2021, it seems that Realme is...
Android

Pixel 6, Google admits WiFi problem: corrective update in March

Eventually Google recognized the WiFi connectivity issue of its Pixel 6 smartphones and confirmed that a corrective update...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.