WhatsApp, news for calls and video calls: the links are coming

Among the various improvements in the pipeline for Whatsapp in this period, as well as for vowels there are also for calls and video calls. A week ago we saw how sound waves, a visual element that now features for all incoming and outgoing vowels, are also part of the call interface also in the iOS beta – on Android the novelty had already arrived at the beginning of February .

HOW TO INVITE WITHOUT GOING THROUGH THE ADDRESS BOOK: A LINK WILL JUST

The last one WhatsApp beta for Android, 2.22.5.4, contains “” under the skin “, that is, hidden in the code, aaddition which always concerns calls and video calls, although this time not from a visual point of view, but functional. The beta datamining conducted by WABetainfo has in fact made it possible to discover a function that already exists in the code, even if it is still dormant, and therefore not yet accessible to users: we are talking about ability to create links for calls and video calls.

The screenshot above clearly shows an unprecedented option to invite WhatsApp users to join a call, namely the creation of a link. Nothing revolutionary, but it’s still an important addition, since allows you to invite more people without them being present in your contact list: it will be enough to generate a call link and then share it.

LINK FREE ALL: BUT YOU NEED TO HAVE AN ACCOUNT

The function can, in some ways, remember the integration with Messenger Rooms through a link, then removed: but if on Messenger Room anyone can enter a session, even without having a Facebook account, with the new link it will still be You must have a WhatsApp account to take part in a callwhich will then be protected by end-to-end encryption.

In short, it is a feature that wants to extend and simplify the scenarios of use of calls and video calls beyond today’s borders, but always remaining within a certain perimeter of protection. At the moment, however, we do not know when this feature will be introduced at least in beta, but the work is in progress and already seems well defined: to the eye it shouldn’t take long.