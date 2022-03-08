WhatsApp, new beta feature: Surveys in Group Chats

WhatsApp has been working on a lot of updates for this 2022. Right now, it is working on allowing users to perform surveys within the group chat.

New feature in beta version: WhatsApp Polls

WhatsApp for iOS made two recent changes.

First, after hearing complaints about removing this feature, he added back the scrollable media bar to make sending photos or videos faster.

Later, he updated the voice call design in group chats that allows you to see the voice wave in real time.

The next function will be to create surveys within WhatsApp groupswhich was confirmed via their information page, WABETAINFO:

The blog shares screenshots showing the setup process, with users being able to ask a poll question and group members being able to choose from predefined answers.

The surveys will only be available in the whatsapp groups and they are end-to-end encrypted, which means that only people in the group can see the survey and the results.

This function is not a novelty, since the competitor of WhatsApp, Telegramalready has them you find in the chat groups.

Telegram introduced group surveys in 2018. It is unknown when they will be ready to be published in WhatsApp.

Other functions in which WhtasApp for iOS is working

WhatsApp is also testing a dedicated tab of “Community” to make it easy for users to follow groups and communities. The tab is expected Community replace the Existing Camera tab.

WhatsAppproperty of Goalhas worked to improve the experience of group chat in recent years in an effort to reach the reach of the platforms that compete with the company.

Featuring group descriptions, a recovery feature, a one-way messaging option, and protection for users repeatedly adding themselves to groups they’ve left, among others.