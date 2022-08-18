WhatsApp: native app on Windows and soon for macOS

- Advertisement -

During this week, the messaging service released a totally new app that can be used by users for now and will soon be available for . On this occasion, the Electron technology, which was originally used for the website, is now renewed under Windows technologies. This would initially improve the performance of the application on your computer, initially showing a performance increase in macOS soon.

The arrival of a native WhatsApp app for Windows is fully available for now as a beta. However, last Tuesday it was released for any user of said operating system. Via TheVerge, WhatsApp comments a little on the blog about the app new that displaces the previous version of WhatsApp Desktop. Now it is completely native, being much more reliable, fluid and efficient.

In addition, there are some features that WhatsApp fulfills that put it above its previous version. Among a few things, there is the ability for users to send and receive messages even if the phone is offline. From the beginning you will be able to notice the different and redesigned interface, being much better, coherent respecting the usual appearance of Windows. This indicates the possibility of the same thing happening by the time the app arrives on macOS.

New WhatsApp app coming soon for Mac owners

- Advertisement -

Coming soon, It is also planned to include a native WhatsApp app for macOS that includes the aforementioned features. In the month of July, the messaging service launched its public beta of the application on Mac with Catalyst technology. Thanks to this, the development team can progress with the port from iOS to macOS. In short, the technologies added to the app are based on WhatsApp for iOS with native APIs.

Thanks to all the efforts of the team, the macOS application will have a faster startup in exchange for only little power and resources, saving a lot of battery. These features can already be seen with the beta application of WhatsApp on macOS with the function of messages with the phone disconnected.

Meanwhile, Windows system users can now access the new application of WhatsApp in the Microsoft Store. However, you need Windows 10 or higher. For the macOS version, you can get early access by signing up at TestFlight beta app.