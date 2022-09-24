WhatsApp: multi-device feature starts to roll out in beta for tablets

Update (23/09/2022) – by LR

WhatsApp received important updates this year that brought new s to the Meta messenger (formerly Facebook), such as the possibility to use the account on the computer with the smartphone offline, new privacy tools and the possibility to use the profile in up to four PCs through the - function. According to information from the portal WABetaInfo, this functionality started to be released by the developer in version 2.22.21.6 released a few days ago in the beta channel of the app for tablets. With the novelty, enrolled in the testing program can try using the account on the device just by scanning a QR Code.

starts-to-roll-out-in-beta-for.jpeg" width="660" height="413">

The operation is similar to the web version: the user scans the code and from then on can use his profile on the tablet messenger even with the phone turned off or disconnected from the internet. It is expected that this function will reach the stable version in the coming months, but there is no prediction of when this may happen. Best Digital TV Cell Phone to Buy | TudoCelular Guide - Advertisement - This release points to the possibility of the developer making multi-device use available on two phones simultaneously in the future, something that for now is still inaccessible in both the beta and stable versions of WhatsApp.

Original (20/03/2022) WhatsApp: Multi-Device Feature Starts Rolling Out in Stable Version

Among the most different and practical features that WhatsApp has been testing in recent months, the highlight is the multi-device mode, which allows you to access the app from up to four different computers without having to keep your smartphone online on the same Wi-Fi network. Now, starting to come out of the cocoon of the beta version, the feature is reaching more users around the world, and the promise is that these changes reach all iOS users by the end of March and all Android users in April.





There are still, however, some limitations with this mode, such as the ability to generate link views, broadcast messages, chat with your number, phone, and more. However, the developers are working to bring these features into the upcoming feature updates. - Advertisement - There are still reports of slow login, loss of some messages and other details that are in the app’s fix list. And you, have you tried this facility? Leave your comment!