WhatsApp more and more Telegram: surveys for groups are coming

The WhatsApp team continues to work tirelessly to expand the functionality of its application, studying new solutions that allow it to match those of the main competitor, namely Telegram. We recently saw how WhatsApp is preparing to receive Communities but the news does not end there, given that a new beta update for iOS introduced the foundations for a brand new feature that should arrive with an upcoming version of the app.

It is one tool that allows the creation of surveys within groups (spotted on version 2.22.6.70), thanks to which it is possible to ask questions to the participants by asking different alternative answers. Again this is a function that has there end-to-end encryption so both the question and the answers will only be visible to the participants of the group.

THERE ARE NO TIMES

There are currently no indications regarding when this feature can be implemented in the stable version of the application, however it is clear that the team is moving quickly to be able to fill the functionality gap compared to the main rival.

Although WhatsApp is clearly ahead of Telegram in terms of the number of users, Durov’s app represents a real threat to Meta’s messaging service, which for years has basically stopped the introduction of new features on the front. In recent times, it seems that something has changed, especially since the confrontation between the two services has intensified.