WhatsApp makes a new decision on how to display your contact list

By: Brian Adam

A few weeks ago we mentioned the inclusion of a new feature by WhatsApp with which users can request a report with information regarding their account.

Now it seems that the messaging app wants to do changes to your interfacespecifically in the part where the contact list.

However, it seems that its intentions in this area have not been to the liking of those users who test the beta versions of the platform.

In that sense, WhatsApp previously tests some new feature or function in its beta platform In order to measure the reaction of the users who are part of this community and determine the level of reception that this could have if applied in the official version. Well, it seems that most of the users in the beta version did not feel comfortable with the contact list interface of the application.

Regarding this situation, the website of the WABetaInfo app outlined the following:

«Many people complained that the function is horrible…Everyone wants the list of real contacts in alphabetical order and the number of their total contacts».

Given this, WhatsApp seems to have made the decision to cancel this initiative and leave this interface as it was in the android beta version 2.22.5.9, showing contacts in alphabetical order as they are added.

Among the observations made against the interface proposed by WhatsApp was an error where the blocked numbers within recent conversations sectionwhich made no sense.

It is unknown if WhatsApp will try to test another change in the interface of this section in the future. With the removal of the test interface for the contact list, it is clear that WhatsApp does not take the opinion of its users lightly.

