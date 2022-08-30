WhatsApp looks to the future: it already proves being able to make purchases within the app

One of the great objectives that Meta has is to get WhatsApp be as profitable as possible. At the moment it doesn’t seem that he has in mind launching a premium version like Telegram has, but he has just shown one of the ways in which he thinks he will be able to do this: sell directly within the application itself.

The company itself, hand in hand with a message from Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook, has communicated that the step has been taken to start with the relevant tests to see how this works. new direct sales option and the impact it has on users. At the moment, this new option will be restricted locally (India) and, depending on how things go, the steps may or may not be made to other regions.

An agreement that is basic for WhatsApp

The company with which you have taken the Meta step is JioMartwhich have collaborated to offer a technology that allows access to the products that exist in their establishments so that users can see them in the messaging application, and, later, from it acquire all that are needed to be sent later. That is to say, a store with all those of the law, but without having to leave the chat in which it is.







Goal

Something that is very important is the ease of use offered by this new WhatsApp option. An example of what we say is that the beginning of the opening of the store is the most intuitive: the specific chat is accessed -of which the contact will be made, since it will be public and, once there, by typing the word “Hi” the purchase process begins. As can be seen in the images published by Meta itself, you can go from seeing the different existing categories to reviewing a product specifically to know exactly what it is.

In addition, the Payments are also made within the app itself of WhatsApp, so the tests carried out by the company in this regard for some time seem to have had an additional objective than able to send money between users (different payment options will be accepted, including cash on delivery). The truth is that the structure and operation look quite good, but we will have to wait to see it live and direct.







Goal

An excellent idea, but it will not come immediately

It is clear that practically all messaging applications tend to be something more than that, and for this reason they offer additional services that make them very complete applications for universal use. The idea of ​​putting a store inside WhatsApp is excellent, and a great way to generate income (something will be taken, either in percentage or simply by “renting” your application to businesses that want to use it to attract customers online).

Mind you, the global implementation of this it doesn’t look like it’s going to be imminent and, possibly, we are talking about years -since the infrastructures to globalize the stores and the rest of the associated services are not exactly minor-. But the truth is that WhatsApp has embarked on a path that is sure to be beneficial and, what is also important, very useful for users.