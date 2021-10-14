WhatsApp: list of cell phones that will be left without the app on November 1

WhatsApp is the application where the majority tend to communicate through text, calls and video calls for free, with anyone in the world just by having their cell phone number registered. It also has a wide range of functions such as sending multimedia content, Word documents and PDF, among others.

Nevertheless, as of November 1 things will change in WhatsApp . Although the app is constantly updated to implement tools, this will generate some devices no longer support the new features.

It is in such a way that if you have one of these mobile terminals, your chats may no longer appear or simply present a series of errors. So you must be vigilant.

If your cell phone is on the list, you’d better change it if you want to continue using WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)

LIST OF CELL PHONES THAT WILL RUN OUT OF WHATSAPP ON NOVEMBER 1

According to the portal Infobae and WhatsApp They mention that on November 1, several users who have Android 4.0.4 and / or earlier versions as the operating system, they will no longer be able to update the application because they are not compatible with the new tools.

On the other hand, those who have a iPhone and have an operating system less than iOS 10, it will also not be able to be downloaded in a traditional way. So take it into consideration. Here we leave you the list by brands: