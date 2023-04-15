WhatsApp lets you add subtitles to forwarded files in the beta version for Android

WhatsApp is testing a new function so that users can add descriptions to files before they are forwarded. As discovered by WABetaInfo this Friday (14th), the Beta version 2.23.8.22 of the application for Android will have a new text field to insert captions in photos, videos, documents or GIFs. When pressing the button to forward a file, the application will allow to remove the existing description and add a custom caption. This function will be ideal for those who want to add new context to the shared image or document. The caption is sent as a separate message to the recipient.

Previously, it was only necessary to add a description to content after it was forwarded, which could lead to misinterpretation by the media until the submitter comments on their views or adds media context. By allowing an explanatory message to be added to the media before it is even forwarded, the feature can prevent misunderstandings and improve in-app communication.

O WABetaInfo warns that the latest beta version is showing bugs affecting status view and downloading videos, but these issues should be fixed before the stable release of the update. Users enrolled in the WhatsApp beta program can experience the new feature by downloading the update through the Google Play Store, however, the new feature may not be available to everyone immediately. Parallel to this, the application is testing a new design for its home screen with a look more similar to the iOS version.