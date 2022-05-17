WhatsApp, leave groups without slamming the door? There is a solution in the pipeline

May was a busy month for WhatsApp, with the arrival of reactions to messages and other news in the pipeline for everyone, including the ability to share files up to 2 GB and the extension of the limit for groups to 512 people. And you know, big groups come with great responsibilities: therefore the developers are simultaneously thinking of a new one way to get out of it silently, without attracting attention .

The screen you see below, taken from the latest beta of WhatsApp Desktop, clearly shows how things will go in the future: once you have chosen to leave a group, in fact, you will find yourself in front of a confirmation screen that will inform us of how only group administrators will be notified of our farewell.

In short, escaping from the birthday group without the birthday boy or girl knowing it is still a mirage, yes: but it is still a nice change compared to the current state of things, which instead provides for every farewell a notification visible to all participants in the group.

The function, as mentioned, was found in the WhatsApp Desktop beta code, but it is clear that it will also be introduced on Android and iOS. It is a natural and necessary step in the expansion of groups and the introduction of Communities: simplifying the exit from groups is a move that is coupled with a possible involvement of users in a greater number of groups in the future. If it will be easier to get in, then it is also right that it is easier to get out of it.

On the timing of the release of this novelty, however, at the moment we have no indications: it should be emphasized that currently it hasn’t even been implemented in beta yetwhere it is visible by digging into the code.