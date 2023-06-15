WhatsApp launches video messages, they will be very useful… but they are nothing new

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging applications today, so much so that it is the most used. In recent times, the company has announced a large number of new features that arrive continuously, and one of them is the arrival of in the application. We tell you what is known about them. The app, which is owned by Meta, has taken the step of offering this new option (which is almost a carbon copy of the one that has existed on Telegram for a long time) with the aim of offering many more options to users. Its operation is similar to recording audio messages, so we are talking about a tool that, above all, is very easy to use. It remains to be seen if it will be as popular as the use of voice messages, which have spread incredibly and due to usability, will hardly be forgotten. The trial version of WhatsApp shows the novelty In this case, it has been the one for Android that has revealed this new function that allows you to send video messages in a circular format. These messages can be reproduced directly from the chat, avoiding having to access an additional application to see them, so comfort is excellent. Another good news about the arrival of video messages on WhatsApp is that users will be able to use a button located in the same place as the audio recording button. By using this once, without holding it down, the app allows you to choose between audio and video recording. Some details that are important to know is that the maximum recording time is one minute, so you won’t have to put up with long and tedious creations. An additional detail: the new messages offer end-to-end encryption. However, it is important to take into account that screenshots can be taken, so it must be clear that this option can occur and lose some privacy in the event that this occurs. For now, it does not reach all users. From the source of the information it is indicated that those who use the test version of the application (its own for Android), can already send this type of message -although the deployment of the function is gradual, so you have to have some patience. If you want to be part of the WhatsApp testers, you can get it using this link. >