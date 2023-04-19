WhatsApp launches tool for creating stickers on iOS

At the end of February, WhatsApp started testing a tool for creating stickers on iOS. Basically, it allows the user to drag images and transform them into the popular “stickers”. After the testing phase, the feature was made available in the stable version through the update 7/23/82 on the App Store.

The tool for creating stickers allows users to create stickers in the application itself, without resorting to third-party programs, allowing for a more integrated and faster experience. In the last few hours, WhatsApp has made the update available 7/23/82 for iOS for all users and detailed the tool, as well as confirming new features for groups, which were released in previous updates. After extracting some part of an image, it is enough to paste it in the conversation for the application to automatically convert it into a sticker that can be added to the user's collection.

The sticker creation tool is available to all users on iOS 16 and there are no plans to make it available on earlier versions of iOS. If you don't have any of the features mentioned in the update, it's good to remember that the release is gradual and will reach all users in the coming weeks. To that end, keep your app updated regularly. You can manually update it from the App Store or TestFlight. This week, WhatsApp beta for iOS has been updated with new image picker feature. Basically, the interface has been partially redesigned, offering a wide view at the bottom of the contents selected by the user.