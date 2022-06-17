WhatsApp launches three novelties for group calls

WhatsApp allows, since last April, that up to 32 people can participate in voice calls in groups. The expansion of the number of participants was one of the innovations that it presented then for this functionality, in addition to, for example, the redesign of the notification bubbles or a new way of accessing the photos and videos saved in the iPhone reel.

WhatsApp had already launched important new features for group calls two months ago, but now it adds three more

Now, just two months later, WhatsApp is launching three more new features for voice calls in groups. They are the following:

-Notification when someone joins a group voice call: From now on, if a new person joins the call and their name does not appear on the screen because, for example, there are many participants, a pop-up notification will be shown indicating, as shown in the image below, that “X has joined the call.”

In this way, WhatsApp users will always know when a new person joins the conversation and who it is, even if you are in a call with many people and that person’s name is not one of those that are fixed on your screen.

-Mute others during a voice call: Another novelty that is already available for the more than 2,000 million WhatsApp users around the world is the possibility of muting other people during the call. Thus, if a user forgets to put the “mute” and is transmitting background noise that hinders the conversation, they can be silenced to be able to properly hear what the other person is saying.

-Send messages to the participants during the voice call: From now on, it will also be possible to send messages to other participants while a call is in progress. Sending a quick message to another person without missing a detail of the conversation will now be possible thanks to this new feature.