WhatsApp launches the "Call Links"

By Brian Adam
WhatsApp has begun to implement an improvement in the most widely used instant messaging application in the world that will reach the 2,000 million users it has throughout this week.

It’s about the “Call links, some links that the user can share with others to make it easier for them to start and join a call that is already taking place. Thanks to these links, users will only have to tap to enter a group video call, for example.

This type of link is common in other video call and instant messaging applications, such as Zoom or Google Meet. By sharing this link with the other people you want to invite to the call, it is easier for them to access and join the call if it has already started.

The new “Call Links” will be found within the WhatsApp Calls tab and will serve to create links for both audio and video calls.

According to Mark Zuckerberg, creator and CEO of Facebook, in a post published on his official account on the social network, the deployment of this new functionality will begin this week and it will be necessary to have the latest version of the application installed -both on iOS and on Android- to use Call Links.

Along with this novelty, the manager has also pointed out that WhatsApp has begun to test the group video calls of up to 32 people in the app. At the moment there is no more information about this improvement, which is currently only in the testing phase.

In any case, Zuckerberg has indicated that more news will come in this regard “soon”, without specifying when that could be. Until now, WhatsApp users can make group video calls with up to 8 people at a time.

