WhatsApp launches surveys for everyone, so you can create one in the application

One of the things that is usually done with the WhatsApp messaging application is to decide what to do when staying with friends and family. But sometimes reaching an agreement seems complicated because everyone wants to do something different. Polls are a fantastic tool to solve this, and they are already present in the stable version of the app for iOS and Android. The function can be used interchangeably in individual or group chats, so we are talking about something that is completely global and that ensures that the best possible decision is made when deciding something (ideal, even, for associations or clubs, to put it). An example). And what has to be done to get the new function we are talking about in WhatsApp? Well, as simple as accessing the corresponding page in the official application store of the two operating systems that we have discussed and, once there, proceeding with the update as usual. As simple as that. This is how you can create a survey in WhatsApp The process couldn’t be easier, since including one to be used in a chat has a process very similar to the one used when you want to send an image or take a photo with the camera. The steps you have to take are the ones listed below: Enter WhatsApp and select the chat in which you want to create the survey. Now, click on the clip-shaped icon in the text box. Among the options that you will see are the usual ones and, the last one, is Surveys. You must use it regularly to access the creation of all the elements that will form it. The first thing you have to fill in is the question that will be asked, and then you have to do the same with the options that exist as an answer. If you select Add, you can increase the number of options up to a maximum of twelve (at the moment, I’m sure this number will increase over time). Now you have to click on the button with the arrow, which is the usual send button in WhatsApp. The survey is published -and it is already possible to vote for the rest of the users-. Some important details is that each person can vary the vote so decide. Also, that there is no maximum time for the question to be active (something that should be fixed in the future). You have to do this manually for now. You’re done. As you can see, everything is quite simple and thanks to the new WhatsApp surveys, which are available to everyone, you will be able to know with greater precision what each person wants when meeting or the game that most of them want to play. friends when you want to enjoy a group console game. And these are just a few examples. >