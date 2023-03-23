WhatsApp launches official chat on Android and iOS to provide news, tips and more

O WhatsApp started releasing its official chat to provide users with new information about the messenger and tips to make the experience even more complete.

According to WABetaInfo, the novelty is already being distributed on Android and iOS, and the release happens randomly in the stable version. The official WhatsApp channel has the green verified seal and it will be used to inform the user whenever a new feature becomes available.

That is, something similar to what Telegram already does, since the competing application also usually brings the changelog of updates in its internal channel.

See what’s new below: