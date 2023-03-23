5G News
WhatsApp launches official chat on Android and iOS to provide news, tips...

WhatsApp launches official chat on Android and iOS to provide news, tips and more

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Will you vote? WhatsApp tests new option for polls in beta version
1679354346 will you vote whatsapp tests new option for polls in.jpeg
O WhatsApp started releasing its official chat to provide users with new information about the messenger and tips to make the experience even more complete.

According to WABetaInfo, the novelty is already being distributed on Android and iOS, and the release happens randomly in the stable version. The official WhatsApp channel has the green verified seal and it will be used to inform the user whenever a new feature becomes available.

That is, something similar to what Telegram already does, since the competing application also usually brings the changelog of updates in its internal channel.

See what’s new below:

UK insurers need to up their game on cyber gaps, says PRA
  • TAGS

Image/Playback: WABetaInfo.

The first official message from the new WhatsApp channel explains how to make messages disappear. The feature has been present in the app for a long time, but has little adoption.

Of course, the user who does not want to receive this type of information or is simply annoyed by the channel’s notifications, just block, silence or archive the chat.

As stated earlier, the feature is rolling out slowly and gradually through batches, but should be available to all stable users by early next week.

Have you already received the official WhatsApp chat on your smartphone? Did you like the initiative? Tell us here in the comments field.

More like this

